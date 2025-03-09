There's never a dull moment on the field with Virat Kohli on the field, read ICC's caption as they shared the video of the star cricketer dancing during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9. Whether it is with the bat or on the field, Virat Kohli always entertains the fans and he was seen breaking out into an impromptu dance while fielding at the end of 41 overs of the first innings in the IND vs NZ final. The video shared by the ICC on social media showed the star cricketer showcase his dance moves. The video of Virat Kohli's dance has gone viral on social media. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wave at Each Other During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy Final, Couple's Adorable Moment Goes Viral (See Pic and Video).

Virat Kohli Breaks Out into Impromptu Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)