Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen waving at each other during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9. The India national cricket team stalwart, spotted the Bollywood star and his wife in the stands at the Dubai International Stadium and waved to her. Anushka Sharma reciprocated the gesture by showing a wave as well and the adorable moment of the star couple has gone viral on social media. Anushka Sharma was in attendance last week as well when India took on New Zealand in a Group A match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, one where the Men in Blue came out on top by 44 runs. Kuldeep Yadav Memes Go Viral After Indian Spinner Dismisses Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson in Quick Time During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wave at Each Other

Pic of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Waving at Each Other

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma at the stadium.♥️ pic.twitter.com/sYV8TAIBow — Sunil bishnoi (@SunilKu76488948) March 9, 2025

