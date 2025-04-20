Royal Challengers Bengaluru took their revenge on Punjab Kings after beating them by seven wickets in the IPL 2025 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Virat Kohli played a solid knock of 73 runs off 54 balls and won the man of the match award. After securing the victory, Virat was spotted celebrating aggressively gesturing to opposition captain Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli Registers Record of Scoring Most Fifties in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Celebrates Aggressively Making Gestures At Shreyas Iyer

