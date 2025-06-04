Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this victory, the Bengaluru-based franchise ended their 18-year-long IPL title drought. Meanwhile, a picture has gone viral on the social media where legendary cricketers AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, along with Virat Kohli, held the IPL 2025 trophy during celebration on stage. Notably, both Gayle and de Villiers have played for RCB in past IPL seasons. Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli and RCB After They Win IPL 2025 Title, Shares Throwback Photos With Star Cricketer (See Post).

Three Legend in One Frame!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)