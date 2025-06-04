Harry Kane congratulated Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 title in Ahmedabad on June 3. Rajat Patidar and his team produced a scintillating performance, especially with the ball in hand, as they outclassed Punjab Kings by six wickets to win the Indian Premier League title for the very first time. The England National Football Team and Bayern Munich star took to social media to share throwback photos with Virat Kohli and wrote, "One from the archives to say a massive congrats to @virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru on a first IPL title!! Unreal achievement." ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ Fans Congratulate RCB After Rajat Patidar and Co Win First Indian Premier League Title Defeating Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Final.

Harry Kane Lauds Virat Kohli, RCB For Their IPL 2025 Title Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

