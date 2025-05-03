Virat Kohli added another milestone in his legendary career. The veteran cricketer became the first batter to smash 300 or more sixes for a team in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this historic milestone during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. Kohli has been in red-hot form in the IPL 2025 season. The senior cricketer has smashed the most runs for RCB this season. Kohli's performance has helped the Bengaluru-based franchise to stay in the top half of the points table. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Completes 300 Sixes for RCB

