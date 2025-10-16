Virat Kohli signed a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey on request from a fan, as the star cricketer was heading towards the Team India bus in Perth. On his way towards the team bus, as Virat Kohli was keeping his bag in the deck, a fan urged him for his autograph, saying he wanted it in his RCB jersey. The former RCB captain then came towards him and signed the jersey. The same fan also got a Team India jersey signed by Rohit Sharma. The video was posted by media outlet RevSportzGlobal. In the video, the fan revealed to the interviewer after getting his jerseys signed that he was from Karachi, a city in Pakistan. Team India are in Perth, training ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, to be held on October 19. Virat Kohli Spotted Batting With Intense Focus in Nets Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Fan From Karachi Gets Autograph From Virat Kohli

