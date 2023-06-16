Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli who had been lately sharing one hard-hitting life quote after another on Instagram, finally shared something different on Friday. And that makes his fans Friday, FriYAY! So what did the 34-year-old swashbuckling cricketer post on his IG story? Well, Virat took to Instagram to flaunt his new Santos de Cartier Green Dial wristwatch along with a cute caption, “Ola Santos.” The stylist Delhi batsman appeared attractive like always, in a collared grey t-shirt and his hair and beard perfectly in place. It is always nice for King Kohli fans to see their favourite cricketer smiling, and that’s what he does in this lovely post. Shah Rukh Khan’s Blue Wristwatch Is Worth Almost 5 Crore Rupees! Check Photos and Videos.

Virat Kohli Flaunts New Santos de Cartier Green Dial Wristwatch

Virat Kohli IG Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

