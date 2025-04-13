Virat Kohli surprisingly dropped a simple catch that would have had Dhruv Jurel dismissed during the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 13. This happened on the last ball of the 17th over bowled by Suyash Sharma when Dhruv Jurel attempted a lofted shot but did not make the connection he would have wanted. The ball headed straight to Virat Kohli at long-off who spilled the catch. Virat Kohli is one of the best fielders in the sport and the commentators also were left surprised as he dropped the catch, with Ian Bishop saying that the ball might have swerved a bit. Dhruv Jurel was on 12 when he was dropped and he went on to score 35 runs off 23 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Water Sprayed at Fans to Beat the Heat During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium (See Pic).

Watch Virat Kohli's Dropped Catch:

Suyash Sharma is disappointed with Virat Kohli as he dropped a Simple Catch. Age is Catching up Virat Kohli,even your teammates are not respecting you😞#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/7BZLg5VWu3 — Radha (@Radha4565) April 13, 2025

Virat Kohli Drops Catch to Dismiss Dhruv Jurel

Now even Virat kohli dropped an easy catch . 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vu4AZL95f0 — Harshit 卐💛 (@Mahirat_k_choda) April 13, 2025

