Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been among some of the best performers for India in T20Is this year. They will be aiming to take their team to the final with a victory over England in the semifinals. Both players looked in great touch during a recent net practice as they displayed some cracking shots.

Virat Kohli in Net Practice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Hardik Pandya in Net Practice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

