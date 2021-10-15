India and RCB skipper, Virat Kohli, has a hilarious take on what playing cricket inside bio-bubbles feels like. Kohli went from India vs England bubble to IPL 2021 bubble and will now enter the isolation regulations for the T20 World Cup.

This is what playing in bubbles feels like. pic.twitter.com/e1rEf0pCEh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2021

