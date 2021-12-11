Virat Kohli shared an adorable message for wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of their fourth marriage anniversary. Taking to Instagram he wrote, "This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."

See His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)