India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli is one of the biggest cricketing icons in world cricket. Kohli has a huge fan following across the globe. Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosted its yearly RCB Unbox Event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. The Unbox Event helps fans to get up close with their favourite cricketers, who took part in an open-for-all training session and also introduced their players to the Bengaluru crowd. A video has gone viral from the RCB Unbox Event where Virat Kohli received a thunderous welcome while he was reaching the stage. Below is the viral video. Virat Kohli Sweats Out Hard in Nets During RCB Unbox Event in Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener Against Kolkata Knight Riders (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Receives 'Thunderous Welcome'

The greatest crowd puller, The biggest superstar and The most celebrated cricketer ever in the history of the game! 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/DApg5fA3xq — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 17, 2025

