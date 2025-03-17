The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin on March 22 with defending champions hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the tournament at iconic Eden Gardens. Ahead of the IPL 2025 opener, RCB hosted its yearly RCB Unbox Event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The Unbox Event provides fans a chance to get up close and personal with their favourite cricketers, who took part in an open-for-all training session and also introduced their players to the Bengaluru crowd. During the RCB Unbox Event, veteran batter Virat Kohli was seen hitting nets and preparing himself for his side's first match against the defending champions on March 22. Kohli looked in great touch and played a couple of shots. RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Virat Kohli Grinds Hard in the Nets!

King Kohli is ready for the Six Hitting Challenge 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZzZTB2sHIN — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)