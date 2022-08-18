Virat Kohli completed 14 years in international cricket and he took to Instagram to share a video collage of some of his most memorable on-field moments. Taking to Instagram, the star batter wrote, "14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honour."

Watch Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)