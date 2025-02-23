Virat Kohli was spotted chatting with Babar Azam during the IND vs PAK match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 23. The two star cricketers were seen talking to each other and shared a laugh at the end of the seventh over of the first innings with Pakistan scoring 31 runs. Virat Kohli also had a heartwarming moment with the Pakistan national cricket team star, patting him on his back during the match. Babar Azam looked good for his 23-run knock before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Hardik Pandya Removes Pakistan Stalwart for 23 Runs During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Babar Azam

