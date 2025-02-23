India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy is already a massive fixture in the tournament. Both teams are loaded with superstars and have balanced sides to win the games. Pakistan national cricket team came in to bat first After Mohammad Rizwan won the toss. During the first innings, Virat Kohli was seen patting Babar Azam on his back. The image quickly went viral as two mega star batters from each country shared the screen. Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Records and Important Stats Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/ZWY48uuKvk — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) February 23, 2025

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

A pat on the back from Virat Kohli for Babar Azam as he came out to bat #PAKvIND #CT25 pic.twitter.com/0lS5Wt1MP9 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 23, 2025

