Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan national cricket team ace batter Babar Azam for 23 during a high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the ninth over. Hardik bowled a length delivery outside the off stump. Babar went with the booming drive towards the covers region. Sadly, the right-handed batter got an outside edge, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul pouched it easily. Babar Azam departed after scoring 23 runs off 26 deliveries, including five fours. It is to be noted that Hardik dismissed Babar the last time when both nations played an ODI match. It happened during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Mohammed Shami Becomes First Indian Bowler To Bowl Five Wides in an Over in ODIs, Registers Unwanted Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Hardik Gets the Price Wicket of Babar Azam

𝙃𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙄𝙆 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙎 𝙐𝙋, 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙍 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏! 💥🎯 India gets the breakthrough as @hardikpandya7 forces the edge, and Babar Azam has to walk back! Game-changing moment? 🤯🔥#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/PyRBhJQeXb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

