The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star player Virat Kohli played a crucial knock and played an important role in his team's first win for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season against Punjab Kings (PBKS). After the match was over Virat Kohli was spotted talking to someone on a video call. With the gestures, it has to be family members of the RCB star. Even though it was not visible properly via different camera angles. RCB grabbed the first win of the season after defeating PBKS by four wickets. RCB vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik Write Winning Script For Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Glenn Maxwell's Struggle Against Harpreet Brar Continues.

Watch Video Here

Virat Kohli talking to his family is just 🤌 pic.twitter.com/Vad6J3X9sR — Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) March 25, 2024

Everyone's calling Kohli, but who's Kohli calling?

Everyone's calling Kohli, but who's @imVkohli calling? 👀



Drop a ❤️ if this moment when the King called his little kids after Bengaluru's win against Punjab, melted your heart too!#RCBvPBKS #IPLOnStar pic.twitter.com/Mbrhi3gBsM— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)