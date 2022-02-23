Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest cricketers of all time. Bith players have been the cornerstone of modern Indian cricket. To celebrate their achievements, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans labeled them as G.O.A.Ts and trended #ViratKohli and #RohitSharma on Twitter. The hashtags were accompanied by a goat emoji.

Enough Said

The Greatest

One of a Kind

Face of Cricket

2022

Greatest

GOAT

The One and Only

Even Twitter Knows

Two of the Greatest

