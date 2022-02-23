Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest cricketers of all time. Bith players have been the cornerstone of modern Indian cricket. To celebrate their achievements, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans labeled them as G.O.A.Ts and trended #ViratKohli and #RohitSharma on Twitter. The hashtags were accompanied by a goat emoji.

Enough Said

The Greatest

Wow , Virat Kohli got a GOAT Symbol hashtag on Twitter🔥 GREATEST OF ALL TIME ... #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SEWcjgZdaH — Cric-Crazy Lad 🎭 (@CricCrazyLad) February 23, 2022

One of a Kind

Only Cricketer to score 20000 runs in International cricket in a decade. #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Ww3NquKZE0 — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) February 23, 2022

Face of Cricket

He's the global face of cricket..!!😍 Greatest of all time.❤#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SgaY6gAlEh — Gaurav Jha (@Gaurav_jha13) February 23, 2022

2022

Greatest

GOAT

The One and Only

Even Twitter Knows

Two of the Greatest

