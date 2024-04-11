It was yet another day when Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was booed by the crowd. While Hardik walked into bat during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, the crowd welcomed him with boos. However, it was the opposition player and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli who made the Wankhede Stadium crowd remember that Hardik is an Indian player and gestured them to cheer for the MI skipper. Rohit Sharma Takes Funny Jibe At Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Says 'Saabash DK, World Cup Khelna Hai' (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Asks Wankhede Crowd to Cheer for Hardik Pandya

Kohli not appreciating the booing of hardik by Wankhede crowd. Telling them to cheer and reminding them he's an India player #MIvsRCB 👌 pic.twitter.com/ok5SYa3AkA — Vighnesh Rane (@Vighrane01) April 11, 2024

Hardik Pandya Being Booed by Wankhede Crowd

Only a heartless man can hate Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/H09lRy4XIc — ` (@chixxsays) April 11, 2024

