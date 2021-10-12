Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) after the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match. Virat Kohli, who earlier announced that he will step down as RCB captain after this season, took to Twitter and reflected back on IPL 2021's journey and thanked fans and management.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)