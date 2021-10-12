Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) after the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match. Virat Kohli, who earlier announced that he will step down as RCB captain after this season, took to Twitter and reflected back on IPL 2021's journey and thanked fans and management.

Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/VxZLc5NKAG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 12, 2021

