Deepti Sharma's Mankad dismissal of Charlie Dean has caused controversy as people debate the 'spirit' of the manner in which the wicket was taken. Many English players expressed their disappointment over the nature of the dismissal. In reply, Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter where he shared a meme and called 'English guys' sore losers.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

