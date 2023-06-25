Wanindu Hasaranga creates history as he takes three five-wickets hauls in consecutive ODI matches during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. He took 6 wickets in the first game against UAE, 5 wickets for only 13 runs against Oman and now against Ireland, even after conceding 79 runs he took another fifer, this time dismissing Josh Little and achieved an historic record.

Wanindu Hasaranga Achieves Historic Feat

