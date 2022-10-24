Pakistan captain Babar Azam had some words of encouragement for his players after they were handed a four-wicket defeat by India at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. Addressing the players in the dressing room, the young captain praised the effort of the team and also highlighted that they would work on the mistakes made and stick together as a team. He also encouraged Mohammad Nawaz, after the spinner had a forgettable performance in the game. Calling him a 'match-winner'. Azam stated that he will always have belief in him.

Babar Azam's Inspirational Dressing Room Speech to Pakistan Players after India Defeat:

“You are my match-winner” Babar Azam’s inspirational dressing room speech after Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss at the MCG 🗣👇🏻 📹: @TheRealPCB#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/TwvV536REk — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

