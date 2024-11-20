Melbourne Stars women while being at the bottom of the table will face table-toppers Sydney Thunder women next in the Women's Big Bash League 2024 season. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder WBBL 2024 match will begin at 12:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 20 at the Drummoyne Oval in Drummoyne, Australia. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. WBBL 2024: Lucy Hamilton Becomes Youngest Bowler To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women’s Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder

First Nations Round ready⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IAOjTdWhsY— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)