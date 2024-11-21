Sydney Sixers are all set to go head-to-head against Perth Scorchers women next in the Women's Big Bash League 2024 season. The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024 match will begin at 10:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 21 at the Ninja Stadium, Bellerive, Australia. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. WBBL 2024: Perth Scorchers Sign Brooke Halliday To Replace Amy Jones for Remaining Women’s Big Bash League Matches.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024

GAME DAY 😤 Sixers in Hobart vs Perth Scorchers. 3.45PM AEDT on Channel 7, 7Plus, Foxtel, Kayo and ABC sports #LIKEASIXER #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/y79yIjOztx — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) November 21, 2024

