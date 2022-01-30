West Indies and England meet in the fourth T20I at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. West Indies lead the series 2-1 and now will be looking to seal it. England on the other hand will be hoping to draw level in the five-match series. The WI vs ENG 4th T20I live streaming online will be available on FanCode in India. No live TV telecast of the WI vs ENG will be available in India.

