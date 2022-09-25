West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane had to send one of his fielders off the field after batsman Ravi Teja complained of excessive sledging. Rahane was first seen calming down his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal before eventually giving him the marching orders. The incident took place during the final of Duleep Trophy 2022 Final Against South Zone. West Zone eventually won the final by 294 runs and interestingly, Jaiswal named as Player of the Match for his 265 runs knock in the second innings.

