Fans praised Shafali Verma after she played a superb 87-run knock during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The right-hander played her shots right from the outset and a key feature of her knock was the use of her feet. Shafali Verma looked destined to get a century, but Ayabonga Khaka ended her stay at 87, a knock that included seven fours and two sixes. At 21 years of age, she also became the youngest to score a half-century in an ODI World Cup final. The 21-year-old had made her comeback to ODI cricket after a year in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on October 30. She was named as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out with an injury. 21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

'What a Comeback'

Dropped from the World Cup squad Fought her way back through domestic cricket Recalled after an injury to the main opener Scored a fifty in the World Cup Final Shafali Verma - 87(78) in the biggest match of them all! What a comeback. What a player. #CWC25 #INDvSA… pic.twitter.com/LxOKUNpUo6 — Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) November 2, 2025

Well played Shafali, what a comeback what a story — Siya Agarwal (@siyaagrawal18) November 2, 2025

An innings to remember for Shafali Verma 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q3MM5Lx60h — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) November 2, 2025

- Dropped from the team. - Out of ODI team for a year. - Comeback in this World Cup. - She played a brilliant innings in Final. - She scored 87(78) in Big Final. SALUTE TO SHAFALI VERMA. 🫡🙌 pic.twitter.com/Rpbu3fh7CN — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 2, 2025

🔹️Dropped from the World Cup squad. 🔹️Went back to grind in Domestic Cricket. 🔹️Main opener got injured. 🔹️Called up for the Semi-Final. 🔹️Scored a Fifty in the Final. SHAFALI VERMA – 87(78) IN THE BIGGEST MATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT. 🙇‍♀️🔥 What a comeback story — pure… pic.twitter.com/L4eNQtvrLB — Rahul Yadav (@RahulYadav61762) November 2, 2025

