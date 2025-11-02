Fans praised Shafali Verma after she played a superb 87-run knock during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The right-hander played her shots right from the outset and a key feature of her knock was the use of her feet. Shafali Verma looked destined to get a century, but Ayabonga Khaka ended her stay at 87, a knock that included seven fours and two sixes. At 21 years of age, she also became the youngest to score a half-century in an ODI World Cup final. The 21-year-old had made her comeback to ODI cricket after a year in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on October 30. She was named as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out with an injury. 21-Year-Old Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score a Half-Century in an ODI World Cup Final, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Summit Clash.

