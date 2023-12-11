Sports fans witnessed a few new terms in cricket in 2023 and it certainly attracted a lot of attention from them. The most sought-after ones were certainly about the 'timed out' dismissal and the 'impact player' rule, used in the IPL. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to be dismissed 'Timed out' in cricket during an ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh. Unexpectedly, it made it to the top 10 on the 'What is' search terms on Google. Also, the IPL for the first time in 2023, witnessed the 'Impact Player' rule, which saw teams substitute a player with one from their bench. Google Year in Search 2023: Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra Among Trending Sportspersons; See Full List.

Google's Most-Searched 'What is' Queries in 2023

1) What is G20

2) UCC kya hai (what is ucc)

3) What is Chat GPT

4) Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)

5) 28 september 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)

6) What is Chandrayaan 3

7) What is threads in Instagram

8) What is timed out in cricket

9) What is impact player in IPL

10) What is Sengol

Google's Year in Search 2023

