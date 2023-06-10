Shubman Gill was adjudged out by the umpire when Cameron Green took his catch at the third slip off Scott Boland's delivery. The catch was a bit controversial as Green had to get really down and grab it and from a few angles it looked like the ball bounced before he took it into his hand. Overall, the evidence was inconclusive. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag thinks the same as he tweets, 'Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out'. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

Virender Sehwag Takes Subtle Dig On Third Umpire

Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out #WTC23Final pic.twitter.com/t567cvGjub — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2023

