Cricket world is all set to witness the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. Around 333 cricketers including Indian and overseas players have registered their names for the IPL 2024 auction. However, only around 77 will be picked as franchises look to fine tune their squads. At the end of IPL 2024 auction we will see some known and unknown faces taking home contract worth millions and more importantly an opportunity to rub their shoulders with best in the business. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2024 auction of Disney+ Hotstar, and are not able to find it, then continue reading to find out why is it so! IPL 2024 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

As this is the min auction, so franchises have a restricted purse balance left. Gujarat Titans, who saw their captain Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians during a trade window, have the highest amount (38.15) left in their purse while Lucknow Super Giants have least amount (13.5 crore) left. IPL 2024 Auction: Sameer Rizvi, Arshin Kulkarni and Other Uncapped Indian Players That Teams Will Be Keeping an Eye On.

Why is IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Not Available on Hotstar?

For the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history BCCI sold the rights for TV and digital separately. Apparently, the rights were won by two different groups. While Star Sports Network retained the broadcast or telecast rights, the digital rights or live streaming went to Viacom18. So, Star Sports will only provide the live telecast of IPL 2024 auction and thus it won't be available on its OTT Disney+ Hotstar. Viacom18's JioCinema or JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online on its mobile app or website, and that too for free.

