The Germany National Cricket Team is currently taking on the challenge of the Bahrain National cricket Team at the TCA Oval, Blantyre, Malawi. They are chasing a target of 208 in the second innings after Bahrain set them a target of 208. Unfortunately, the Bahrain vs Germany Malawi T20I Quad Series, 2025 match live telecast viewing option is unavailable in the TV channels in India. However, fans can get the Bahrain National Cricket Team vs Germany National Cricket Team match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. David Warner Wicket Video: Watch Adam Milne Rattle Australian Batsman's Stumps With Perfect Setup During Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Match.

Bahrain National Cricket Team vs Germany National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Starker Start in die Quad Series! 🇩🇪 Deutschland schlägt Gastgeber Malawi mit 5 Wickets, 144 Runs in 16,4 Overs. Auf zum nächsten Spiel! 💪🏏 #TeamGermany #Cricket“ pic.twitter.com/ag0r81zdJm — Cricket Germany (@Cricket_Germany) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)