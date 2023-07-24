Fans were left a bit surprised when Ishan Kishan walked out to bat at number four on Day 4 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at the Queen's Park Oval. Virat Kohli had scored a century in the first innings and fans had expected him to come out and bat on Day 4 after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed. But it was not the case. Kishan, though, scored his maiden half-century, after which India declared their second-inning effort at 181/2. Speaking after the day's play, the wicketkeeper-batter explained the reason behind this move. " Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me 'Go and play your game'... It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in. There was a slow left-armer who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls," he said. ‘He Knows How I Play’ Ishan Kishan Thanks Rishabh Pant after Scoring His Maiden Test Fifty During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Why Did Ishan Kishan Bat at Number Four Instead of Virat Kohli?

Ishan Kishan said, "it was Virat Kohli's initiative to send me at No.4, he knew a left arm spinner was bowling and it'll help a lefty. He backed me to score runs". pic.twitter.com/laNfnSNqRc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)