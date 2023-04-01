Punjab Kings are facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of IPL 2023. Fans, who have been used to watching IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar, might wonder why it is not available now. Actually, prior to the tournament, the IPL media rights were up for sale. Star Sports Network acquired the broadcast details of the tournament, while JioCinema bagged the streaming rights. Hence, the live streaming of this match is not available on Disney+Hotstar. Instead, the live streaming of this match is available for free on the JioCinema app and website. PBKS vs KKR Live Score Updates, IPL 2023.

Why is PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Why is IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar? #IPL2023

