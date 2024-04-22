Why was Virat Kohli given out despite the ball he faced being above the waist height? Kohli's dismissal was the talking point after the KKR vs RCB match ended, with the Knight Riders winning by one run. And several fans were left divided on whether it should have been out or not. Facing Harshit Rana, Kohli encountered the full toss above the waist height, and the ball caught the edge of his bat before the fast bowler took a simple return catch. The third umpire ruled the ball a legitimate one, and Kohli was absolutely furious. The decision was correct as according to the rule, the delivery would have been a no-ball had it been above the waist height after crossing the stepping crease. In this case, the ball met Kohli above waist height as he was standing outside his crease. He would have faced the ball below the waist height if he had remained inside his crease. Virat Kohli Knocks Down Dustbin, Smashes Bat In Anger After Being Dismissed During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match; Videos Go Viral.

Here's What Rule States Behind Virat Kohli's Dismissal

Virat was indeed out as per the official rule book. The rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease. In Kohli's situation, while the ball was at waist height when he encountered it, as it crossed… pic.twitter.com/RHLHZpnnTg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 21, 2024

