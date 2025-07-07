Wiaan Mulder joined an elite list of players to score a triple-hundred for the South Africa national cricket team when the all-rounder scored his maiden 300 in the ongoing ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 on Day 2. Mulder joined former South Africa captain Hashim Amla in the list of batters with a Test triple-hundred for South Africa, who became the first from the Rainbow Nation to score a 300 back in 2012 at the Oval against England. Former captain AB de Villiers' 278 not-out against Pakistan in Dubai was the second-highest individual score for a South African batter in Tests before Mulder slammed his 300. ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa All-Rounder Wiaan Mulder Slams Highest Ever Score in First Innings As Test Captain Against Zimbabwe

Wiaan Mulder Joins Hashim Amla in Elite List

Proteas Batters Who Scored 300 In Test (1) Hashim Amla (2) Wiaan Mulder Take a bow champ what a knock 👏👏👏.#ZIMvSA pic.twitter.com/DDcIRPdWuK — Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) July 7, 2025

