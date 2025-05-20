A hilarious video has gone viral on social media where a Bangladesh fan was spotted with a funny placard during the second T20I of the three-match series between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 19. In the video, the placard read, "I will never get married until Bangladesh win a World Cup.” The commentators jokingly reminded the Bangladesh fan of the upcoming two ICC white-ball events – the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Below is the viral video. UAE vs BAN 2025: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Bangladesh's tour of United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh Fan Spotted With Hilarious Placard

Now that's one passionate Bangladesh fan out there 😅 When will he get married? Drop your comments 👇#UAEvBAN pic.twitter.com/qwgasHAOuh — FanCode (@FanCode) May 19, 2025

