A woman proposed to her boyfriend during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on May 4, Wednesday. The adorable moment was caught on camera which showed the woman proposing to her boyfriend and giving him a ring. Pictures of this moment have gone viral.

See Pics:

A proposal at the MCA Stadium. pic.twitter.com/anDUCFaR0k — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)