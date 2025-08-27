Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL). He played his last season in the IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Although Ashwin played for Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, one of the most iconic moments in his IPL career came while playing for CSK. In the IPL 2011 final. Ashwin dismissed Chris Gayle in the first over. Gayle was looking to punch his off-break through the off-side but ended up edging one to the hands of MS Dhoni. Gayle was in tremendous form that season and his wicket in the final almost decided the fate of the final. Ravi Ashwin Last IPL Wicket: Watch Former CSK and RR Star Scalp His Final Dismissal in Indian Premier League As He Announces Retirement (Video Inside).

Ravichandran Ashwin Dismissing Chris Gayle in IPL 2011 Final

The greatest moment of Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL career for me - the wicket of Chris Gayle in the 2011 IPL final. Gayle had blown everyone apart that season, but Ashwin got the big man on the big day pic.twitter.com/TZ6ql0rUEg — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) August 27, 2025

