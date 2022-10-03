India defeated Malaysia Women to record their second consecutive win at the Women's Asia Cup 2022. the record champions sealed a 30-run victory via the DLS method as they were ahead on the scorecard when rain stopped play. Sabbhineni Meghana scored a brilliant half-century.

