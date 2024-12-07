The Women's Premier League (WPL) season three auction is all set to be conducted on December 15, 2024. Ahead of that the player Auction List has been announced, with the auction set to take place in Bengaluru. From the list of 120 players, there are 91 Indian and 29 overseas cricketers, including 3 from Associate Nations. The Player Auction will consist of 82 Indian uncapped players and 8 uncapped overseas players. 19 slots are up for grabs, with 5 slots reserved for overseas players. WPL 2025 Retentions: Check Full List of Players Retained and Released by Franchises Ahead of Women's Premier League Auction Along With Remaining Purse Amount.

WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Announced

