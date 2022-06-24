Yash Dubey scored a fine century as Madhya Pradesh respond to Mumbai's 374 with a dominant 228/1 at lunch on day three of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final. Dubey celebrated his century in Sidhu Moosewala style with a thigh-slap, just like Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan did on day two. Khan scored 134 in the first innings.

Yash Dubey's Tribute to Late Sidhu Moosewala

