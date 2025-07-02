Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was involved in a heated exchange with England captain Ben Stokes during the second Test match at Edgbaston. The video of the heated exchange has gone viral on social media. The incident happened during the opening day of the Birmingham Test. The heated argument between Jaiswal and Stokes has spiced up the contest. Yashasvi Climbs to Third Place in List of Most 50+ Scores by Indian Openers Against England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

It's Heating Up Between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes

Some heated JAISBALL 🆚 BAZBALL on display! 👀#ENGvIND 👉 2nd Test, Day 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/g6BryBoy3Y pic.twitter.com/ZJWy1ir2ih — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 2, 2025

