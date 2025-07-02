Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to rise in Test cricket. The stylish left-handed batter climbed to third position in the elite list of most 50+ scores by an Indian opener against England in Test cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved this feat during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston. Jaiswal joined the elite list, including Sunil Gavaskar (20), Rohit Sharma (8) and Motganhalli Jaisimha (6). India and England Players Wear Black Armbands, Mark Respect for Late Wayne Larkins Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite List!

Most 50+ scores by Indian opener against England in Tests 20 - Sunil Gavaskar (66 inns) 8 - Rohit Sharma (24 inns) 7* - Yashasvi Jaiswal (12 inns) 6 - Motganhalli Jaisimha (14 inns) pic.twitter.com/QFT958kRnv — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 2, 2025

