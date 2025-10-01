Yashasvi Jaiswal debuted for Team India back in 2023. Since then he has been a crucial part of the team in red-ball format and has tried to break inside the ODI and T20 teams as well. Jaiswal is a proven performer and his hunger of runs is visible too. Now that he has become a regular in the Team India squad and has also visited England and Australia, he has emerged as a star. Amid this, Times shared the details of a prestigious “TIME100 Next” list. It is a global recognition honouring the most influential emerging personalities across various fields. Jaiswal shared a post on social media where he admitted being 'honoured'. He also pointed out 'It reminds me how far I’ve come and how much further I want to go.' Asia Cup 2025: Surinder Khanna Urges Yashasvi Jaiswal To Work on Fielding After India Squad Omission, Welcomes Jasprit Bumrah’s T20I Return.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Features in Time's Next 2025 List of Most Influential Rising Stars

What a Time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I’ve come and how much further I want to go 🙏🏻 See the full list here: https://t.co/ao1yV1cvb7 pic.twitter.com/zCIHgEeRmy — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@ybj_19) October 1, 2025

