Yashasvi Jaiswal received a warm welcome as he joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of IPL 2024. Jaiswal was one of Rajasthan Royals' best performers last season and was named winner of the 'Emerging Player of the Year' award. He subsequently went on to make his debut for India and made a massive impact, especially in the Test arena where he scripted several records during the India vs England series recently. Jaiswal was greeted with claps at the hotel where he arrived to join the Rajasthan Royals team. The franchise shared the video on social media with the caption, "For a year, we clapped for you in front of our screens and today we clapped to welcome you back home." Dhruv Jurel Joins Rajasthan Royals' Camp Ahead of IPL 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 Camp

For a year, we clapped for you in front of our screens and today we clapped to welcome you back home. 💗👏 pic.twitter.com/2WWDbBeq8T — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 17, 2024

