Yashasvi Jaiswal's 175-run knock was cut short after he was run out following a horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill, during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. This miscommunication happened early on Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 when Yashasvi Jaiswal drove a ball towards the mid-off region and started off for a single instantly. Shubman Gill, who was batting at the other end, was not interested in taking the run and raised his hand to indicate the same. But by then, Yashasvi Jaiswal was midway down the track and, despite his best effort, fell short of his crease. Wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach collected the throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and ran out the left-hander, who was looking set for a double hundred. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Seventh Test Century, Celebrates With Heart Gesture and Flying Kisses During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Run Out Video:

