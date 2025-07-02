Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for his interviews and social interactions. However, the former Test and T20I player showcased a very different side of himself when Kohli was asked to go for an interview in 2007 while being part of the Delhi Ranji side. As shared by a journalist, Amit Bhatia, on Instagram, Kohli was hesitant to talk about the Indian national cricket team, and was yet to make it big even in age-group cricket. Check out Virat Kohli's maiden interview below, which has gone viral on social media. ‘The King…’ Riyan Parag Lauds Former India Captain Virat Kohli As His Inspiration While Replying to a Fan’s Question on Instagram (See Post).

Virat Kohli's First Interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)